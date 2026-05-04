Driver extracted after semi truck overturns in Historic Westside neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is facing serious injuries after a semi truck overturned Monday morning.

It happened near the intersection of McWilliams Avenue and J Street, which is close to the intersection of Bonanza Road and MLK Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities said the semi truck went onto the sidewalk and tipped over.

The driver was pinned between the truck and a barricade, police said, but has been extracted by first responders.

Police told Channel 13 the injuries are expected to be serious but not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.