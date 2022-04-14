65-year-old Wisconsin driver dies from crash on I-15 northbound

(KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on the I-15 northbound near mile marker 64, north of Las Vegas.

The crash involved a single vehicle, a blue 2022 Dodge Charger. According to witnesses the vehicle left the roadway and entered the dirt center median. The vehicle struck the center median cable barrier and came to rest a short distance from the initial impact. The vehicle was occupied by a male driver and female passenger.

According to witnesses the driver may have suffered a medical episode which contributed to the crash. The driver was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver is a 65 year old male from Wisconsin. The female passenger was not injured.

There are travel restrictions in place with the left travel lane blocked, all other traffic is getting by the scene using the right lane. Motorists are reminded to use caution in the area as we continue to investigate.