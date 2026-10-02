Driver detained after hitting LVMPD officer's motorcycle in southeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is unharmed after a driver ran into the officer's motorcycle on Friday morning.

According to police, the officer was investigating another traffic collision near Rawhide Street and Mountain Vista Street when a passing car collided with the motorcycle.

Police say the officer did not sustain any injuries. The driver who hit the bike stopped and has been detained, police said.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, police say the investigation is ongoing.

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