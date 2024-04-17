Driver arrested after hitting, killing woman after leaving Air Force base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of drunk driving is facing multiple charges after crashing into a 23-year-old woman who was an area Air Force Base on Saturday morning.

Nevada State police said the crash happened at 6:58 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling at a high rate of speed, going northbound on U.S. 95, near mile marker 99 in Clark County. The vehicle then struck a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from behind.

Both vehicles left the road and into a desert area before overturning. The Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels, facing southeast of U.S. 95, while the Hyundai came to rest on its roof, facing southwest, just east of U.S. 95.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 23-year-old Natalie Villegas from Nellis Air Force Base, according to Nevada State Police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 38-year-old Hetsel Campos was arrested. According to jail records, Campos was arrested and is in the Clark County Detention Center, as of Wednesday afternoon. He is facing DUI, reckless driving, and failure to decrease speed or use due care charges.

Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Villegas' family. If you would like to contribute or help, you can learn more here.

According to Nevada State Police, this is the 20th fatal crash in their jurisdiction in 2024, resulting in 25 deaths.