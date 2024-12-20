Developing: Las Vegas police in SWAT standoff with wanted person near Charleston, Fort Apache

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are warning the public of a large police presence in the west valley on Friday afternoon.

Officers are in a standoff near Charleston Boulevard and Fort Apache Road with a wanted person whom police say refused to exit an apartment in the 9200 block of West Charleston.

Police first located the individual in the area at approximately 8:39 a.m. Since the person refused to cooperate with officers, the situation was declared a barricade, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Channel 13 in an email.

SWAT and crisis negotiators have been called to the area.

Members of the public are asked to stay away while police work to take the wanted individual into custody.

This is a developing story.



