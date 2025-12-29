Developing: Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Hualapai at Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A collision is blocking all northbound lanes of Hualapai Way in the Summerlin area on Monday afternoon.

An alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada noted that as of 2:08 p.m., the collision is impacting traffic near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard.

A traffic camera in the area showed multiple fire department vehicles on scene and water that appeared to be spewing from a fire hydrant.

🔴 LIVE LOOK 🔴 A traffic camera shows the ongoing emergency response

Details of the crash were not immediately available from local authorities, but Channel 13 has reached out to request more information.

We'll update this reporting as we learn more.