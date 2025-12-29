Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

Developing: Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Hualapai at Charleston

Crash Charleston Hualapai
RTC
A crash is impacting traffic on Hualapai Way near Charleston Boulevard on Monday afternoon, according to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
Crash Charleston Hualapai
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A collision is blocking all northbound lanes of Hualapai Way in the Summerlin area on Monday afternoon.

An alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada noted that as of 2:08 p.m., the collision is impacting traffic near the intersection with Charleston Boulevard.

A traffic camera in the area showed multiple fire department vehicles on scene and water that appeared to be spewing from a fire hydrant.

🔴 LIVE LOOK 🔴 A traffic camera shows the ongoing emergency response

Details of the crash were not immediately available from local authorities, but Channel 13 has reached out to request more information.

We'll update this reporting as we learn more.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team