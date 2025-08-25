Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Developing: Crash forces closure of Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue

A traffic camera shows the area where a crash forced the closure of Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Monday afternoon.
UPDATE

According to a tweet from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted at 5:01 p.m. on Monday, the crash occured between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Police shared that the motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Jones Boulevard remains shut down in both directions from Sahara Avenue and Eldora Avenue, police said. Avoid the area as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash has forced the closure of Jones Boulevard near Sahara Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Jones Boulevard is closed just south of Sahara, at the intersection with Eldora Avenue.

WATCH LIVE: An RTC traffic camera shows the area of the closure:

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, we are awaiting additional information about the collision, including any associated injuries. Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to request details. We'll update this report as we learn more.

