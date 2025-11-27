December schedule released for work along I-15 in Resort Corridor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared their upcoming schedule for work along I-15 near the Resort Corridor.

This work will allow for the testing of wrong-way driver alert systems inside the corridor and the installation of loop-detectors, according to NDOT.

Here's what you need to know if your route takes you along the area in December.

November 30 to December 1 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue

December 1 to December 2 | 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Russell Road and Hacienda Avenue

December 1 to December 2 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed

December 2 to December 4 | Nightly (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.)

Southbound I-15 reduced to two lanes between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road

December 2 to December 3 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue closed

December 3 to December 4 | 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue closed

NDOT advises using caution when driving through work zones, and recommends alternate roues where possible. They have shared that this schedule is "subject to change due to weather or other factors."