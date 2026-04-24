Deadly motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes of I-11 at Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal motorcycle crash has all lanes blocked on the I-11 early Friday morning.

It happened around 2:47 a.m. at the Tropicana interchange, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

This crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck, and the rider of the motorcycle was confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup has remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

All southbound travel lanes of I-11 are closed, and traffic is being diverted off at Tropicana.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area as authorities investigate.