LAS VEGAS, Nv. — A deadly rollover crash overnight Friday has shut down a portion of southbound I-15 near Valley of Fire State Park.

The incident is heavily impacting commuters heading into Las Vegas from Mesquite, Moapa, and Utah.

ABC 13 is being told that drivers are being diverted off the interstate 20 miles north of the crash scene, making for a lengthy detour via State Route 168 to US 93.

The incident was captured on Nevada Department of Transportation cameras.

Deadly crash detours drivers heading to Vegas 20 miles out of the way

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.