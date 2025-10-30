Daytime lane restrictions hitting I-15 in November, NDOT says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you use I-15 northeast of Las Vegas, your daytime route might be impacted by upcoming closures.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) shared that daytime lane restrictions on I-15 (northeast of Las Vegas) will take effect the first week of November.

Why is my route being affected in the daytime?

Weigh-in motion sensors need to be replaced in the area, according to officials. These sensors "enable trucks to be screened at highway speeds," which helps maintain the flow of traffic while giving NDOT necessary data, the department shared.

The work needs to be completed in the daytime, because "installation materials must cure at specific temperatures, and equipment must be calibrated and tested in daylight to ensure accuracy," NDOT said.

Which areas will be impacted?

Here is the schedule NDOT has released to help you plan your routes ahead of time.

Tuesday, November 4 | 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Southbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard (Exit 58) and the Garnet Interchange/US-93 (Exit 64)

Wednesday, November 5 | 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Northbound I-15 reduced to one lane between Las Vegas Boulevard and the Garnet Interchange

Thursday, November 6 | 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

