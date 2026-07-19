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Crews respond to structure fire in Downtown Las Vegas

Crews respond to structure fire in Downtown Las Vegas
RTC
Crews respond to structure fire in Downtown Las Vegas
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday evening, Channel 13 was notified by the RTC of an all-lane closure on southbound Main Street after Washington Avenue.

According to PulsePoint, a platform that shows live emergency alerts, multiple units are on scene in that area responding to a structure fire at 741 N. Main Street.

On traffic cameras, we are seeing a heavy emergency vehicle presence on the roadway.

Channel 13 has reached out to Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to learn more.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes at this time.

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