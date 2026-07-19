Crews respond to structure fire in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday evening, Channel 13 was notified by the RTC of an all-lane closure on southbound Main Street after Washington Avenue.

According to PulsePoint, a platform that shows live emergency alerts, multiple units are on scene in that area responding to a structure fire at 741 N. Main Street.

On traffic cameras, we are seeing a heavy emergency vehicle presence on the roadway.

Channel 13 has reached out to Metro police and the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue to learn more.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes at this time.