Crash shuts down northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard near South Point

A collision has forced the closure of a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the South Point Hotel Casino &amp; Spa on Thursday night.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A collision has forced the closure of a portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the South Point Hotel Casino & Spa on Thursday night.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed from Le Baron Avenue to Silverado Ranch Boulevard, as of 9:10 p.m.

Additional information about the nature of the crash or whether there were any injuries was not immediately available from local authorities. We'll share updates as we learn more.

