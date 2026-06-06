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Crash on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive blocks all lanes

Crash on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Point Drive blocks all lanes
RTC
Crash on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Point Drive blocks all lanes
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about a traffic incident that happened Friday evening near Mountain Ridge Skatepark.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive.

Traffic cameras show taped-off roadways and police presence.

Channel 13 reached out to police to learn more. Metro shared with us that their officers had responded "to reports of a deceased person" in the area.

At this time, they've determined that a traffic collision happened in the area. Police have advised that the immediate area will be closed to the public as their Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail continues their investigation.

This is a developing story.

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