Crash on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive blocks all lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning about a traffic incident that happened Friday evening near Mountain Ridge Skatepark.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive.

Traffic cameras show taped-off roadways and police presence.

Channel 13 reached out to police to learn more. Metro shared with us that their officers had responded "to reports of a deceased person" in the area.

At this time, they've determined that a traffic collision happened in the area. Police have advised that the immediate area will be closed to the public as their Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail continues their investigation.

This is a developing story.