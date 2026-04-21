Crash on I-15 southbound causing major morning traffic delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on Interstate 15 is causing major delays in the southbound lanes Tuesday morning.

It happened just before the Sahara interchange around 5:16 a.m., according to traffic officials.

The right two lanes are blocked, and as we get deeper into the morning rush hour, traffic in the area will only get worse.

We are already seeing backups as far north as Lake Mead Boulevard and E Carey Avenue.

Justin Bruce breaks down the traffic impact and some detours you can take this morning: