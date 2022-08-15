Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash on I-15 at mile marker 60 causing huge delays south of US-93

Traffic at I-15 at US-93
FAST
Traffic at I-15 at US-93
Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 15:25:14-04

(KTNV) — A crash has been reported on southbound I-15 at mile marker 60, south of the US-93.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, one lane of traffic is currently open, and traffic is backed up for four miles.

Drivers are advised to prepare for long delays.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH