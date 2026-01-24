Crash on Eastern Avenue and Maule Avenue hospitalizes moped rider, LVMPD says

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Henderson.

According to the RTC, a crash has closed all lanes on northbound Eastern Avenue after Warm Springs Road.

Traffic cameras show police presence and vehicles being redirected away from the area.

We reached out to LVMPD for additional details, and learned that the crash involved a gray sedan and a moped. The moped rider was left in critical condition, and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have shared that the intersection will remain restricted during LVMPD's investigation.

Avoid the area at this time, and use alternate routes.