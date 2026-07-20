Crash on Craig near Nellis Boulevard leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after a Sunday night crash in northeast Las Vegas.

It happened around 10:18 p.m. in the area of East Craig Road and North Nellis Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2026 Kia K4 was heading east on Craig at the same time a pedestrian was standing in the road outside a marked or implied crosswalk, police said.

The crash occurred when the Kia struck the pedestrian, propelling him into the road, according to authorities.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center by Emergency Medical Services, where it was determined the pedestrian had life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Kia remained at the scene of the collision and showed no signs of impairment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.