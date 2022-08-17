Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash on Casino Center Boulevard blocks all northbound lanes before Charleston Boulevard

Crash on Casino Center Blvd
FAST
Crash on Casino Center Blvd
Posted at 7:03 AM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 10:03:04-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash has been reported in the northbound lanes of Casino Center Boulevard before Charleston Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.

RTC says all northbound lanes are blocked by the crash, causing major delays.

Drivers are advised to use extreme caution and find other routes, if possible.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH