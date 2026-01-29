Crash on Boulder Highway kills man crossing the road, police said

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a crash on Boulder Highway Wednesday evening.

It happened around 5:22 p.m. north of Nevada Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A man was walking across Boulder Highway outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when he was hit by a Toyota Tacoma traveling south, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 11th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2026. This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

