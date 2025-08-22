Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Crash north of Primm leaves multiple with 'critical injuries,' all northbound lanes closed

Traffic cameras show a shutdown of all northbound lanes after Primm due to crash
RTC
Traffic cameras show a shutdown of all northbound lanes after Primm due to crash
Posted
and last updated

PRIMM (KTNV) — A crash on northbound I-15 after Primm has blocked all lanes, according to the RTC.

Nevada State Police shared with Channel 13 that a persona injury crash had occurred at 9:18 "at the location of northbound IR15 and mile marker 5, just north of Primm, Nevada."

Officials said that three vehicles were involved resulting in multiple critical injuries, with four people needing ambulance transport and one requiring Mercy Air.

Traffic cameras show police activity in the area and confirm the full shutdown is still in place.

Nevada State Police said that the time for IR15 to re-open is unknown.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back To School in Southern Nevada

We want to know what's on your mind as kids head back to school