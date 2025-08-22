Crash north of Primm leaves multiple with 'critical injuries,' all northbound lanes closed

PRIMM (KTNV) — A crash on northbound I-15 after Primm has blocked all lanes, according to the RTC.

Nevada State Police shared with Channel 13 that a persona injury crash had occurred at 9:18 "at the location of northbound IR15 and mile marker 5, just north of Primm, Nevada."

Officials said that three vehicles were involved resulting in multiple critical injuries, with four people needing ambulance transport and one requiring Mercy Air.

Traffic cameras show police activity in the area and confirm the full shutdown is still in place.

Nevada State Police said that the time for IR15 to re-open is unknown.