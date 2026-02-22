Crash near northeast Las Vegas intersection sends 6 to hospital, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a two-car crash sent six people to a local hospital.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the crash involved a Mercedes and a Honda sedan, and that two adults and four juveniles were taken to an area hospital.

Police told Channel 13 that one juvenile sustained critical injuries, but all others were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Fatal detectives have assumed the investigation.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

