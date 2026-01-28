I-11 reopens after crash near downtown, but backups continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on the I-11 is causing major traffic delays Wednesday morning.

It happened in the area of Eastern Avenue around 5:46 a.m.

This crash involved a single vehicle rollover, according to Nevada State Police. The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries sustained in the crash.

Southbound lanes are blocked with delays reported as far back as Rancho, so traffic is being diverted off at Las Vegas Boulevard.

Use an alternate route when trying to get around this part of town.

Justin Bruce has an option for getting around this traffic: