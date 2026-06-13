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Crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street

Crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street
RTC
Crash leaves one in critical condition, closes Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a collision impacting traffic on Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street this morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:03 a.m. on Saturday, and involved two vehicles.

One of the drivers was critically injured, and hospitalized as a result. The other driver sustained minor injuries, and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

Police said that the intersection would remain closed until they cleared the area. Traffic cameras are showing the roadway blocked off at this time.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

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