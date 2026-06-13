Crash leaves one dead, closes Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a collision impacting traffic on Tropicana Avenue at Tamarus Street this morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened around 7:03 a.m. on Saturday, and involved two vehicles.

One of the drivers was critically injured, and hospitalized as a result. The other driver sustained minor injuries, and was also taken to a nearby hospital.

We later received confirmation from LVMPD that this crash resulted in a fatality.

Police said that the intersection would remain closed until they cleared the area. Traffic cameras are showing the roadway blocked off at this time.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.