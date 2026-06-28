Crash leaves one dead, closes all eastbound lanes on Cactus Avenue at Decatur Boulevard

UPDATE | 8:01 p.m.

We've learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) that this traffic incident resulted in a fatality.

Metro shared with us that a motorcycle "occupied by a male and female passenger [was] speeding and driving recklessly" in the area before losing control and hitting a fire hydrant.

LVMPD said the female was pronounce dead at the scene, and the male was hospitalized in unknown condition.

Police also said that the damaged hydrant was receiving attention from the Las Vegas Valley Water District.

The intersection will be shut down in all four directions as police investigate for the next several hours.

Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared information regarding a traffic incident in Enterprise this evening.

According to the RTC, all lanes are blocked on eastbound Cactus Avenue at Decatur Boulevard due to a crash.

Traffic cameras show Metro vehicles closing off the roadways. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.