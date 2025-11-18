Crash kills juvenile pedestrian in west Las Vegas, closes roads, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash in west Las Vegas has killed a juvenile pedestrian, according to LVMPD.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. on Monday on Lake Mead Boulevard, west of Concord Street.

Metro has shared that a juvenile pedestrian "ran northbound across Lake Mead Boulevard outside of a designated crosswalk," where they were struck by an adult driver in a sedan traveling in the area.

Police said the juvenile pedestrian died from their injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene, and police do not suspect impairment at this time.

LVMPD has shared that Lake Mead Boulevard is currently experiencing closures both ways between Martin Luther King Boulevard and J Street. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.