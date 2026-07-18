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Crash involving stolen motorcycle leaves one dead, LVMPD investigates

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD)
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared information regarding a fatal traffic incident in east Las Vegas.

According to LVMPD, it happened around 9:23 a.m. on Saturday at East Owens Avenue and North 23rd Street.

Police said that a stolen motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Owens Avenue this morning when a Chevrolet Equinox "failed to yield the right-of-way- and conducted a left/southbound turn onto 23rd Street, crossing the [motorcycle's] path of travel."

The vehicles collided, and the rider was ejected from the motorcycle.

The rider, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. LVMPD said that his death is the 63rd traffic-related fatality in their jurisdiction for this year.

The Equinox's driver was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Metro said that the driver stayed at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

LVMPD continues to investigate this incident.

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