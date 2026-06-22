Crash involving pickup truck, 3 semi-trailers causing traffic delays near Boulder City

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A crash has shut down part of a major highway near Boulder City, and officials don't know when the roads will reopen.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a crash around 7:30 a.m. Monday on northbound I-11 near mile marker 7.

Officials told Channel 13 the crash involved three semi-tractor/trailers and a white Dodge Ram pickup pulling a gooseneck trailer.

No injuries were reported, but all northbound traffic on I-11 is being diverted, so avoid the area and allow extra time in your commute.