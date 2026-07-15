LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle has shut down the intersection of Flamingo Road and Torrey Pines Drive on Tuesday night.

One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The collision happened around 9:44 p.m.

The intersection is currently closed in all directions, the RTC said.

WATCH video from the scene:

Crash involving motorcycle shuts down intersection of Flamingo and Torrey Pines

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.