Crash in Spring Valley hospitalizes one and closes roads, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This evening, we learned of a traffic incident in Spring Valley from the RTC. Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to learn more.

According to police, a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred around 9:54 p.m. on Monday night at West Viking Road and South Buffalo Drive.

The pedestrian was hospitalized, according to police. Officials shared that the driver stayed on scene, and that they do not suspect impairment at this time.

LVMPD said that the area will remain closed to aid with their investigation. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.