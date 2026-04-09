LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a two-vehicle crash that has left one person dead in east Las Vegas Thursday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard south of Bonanza Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Here's video of the scene as police respond:

Crash in east Las Vegas leaves one dead, roads closed as LVMPD investigates

Police said a Pontiac Grand Prix was speeding south on Hollywood toward Bonanza at the same time a GMC Sierra was driving north on Hollywood.

As the Pontiac crossed the intersection at Bonanza, the driver lost control of the vehicle, spun counterclockwise and crossed into the northbound travel lanes. The passenger's side of the Pontiac hit the front of the GMC, causing the GMC to overturn onto its passenger's side.

The driver of the Pontiac was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the GMC were taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

