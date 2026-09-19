Crash blocks all lanes from Palmyra Ave. to Mozart Dr., RTC shares

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The RTC has shared information with us regarding a traffic incident in Winchester this evening.

According to the RTC, a crash is affecting travel on southbound Decatur Boulevard at Palmyra Avenue, blocking all lanes from Palmyra Avenue to Mozart Drive.

We reached out to Metro police, and learned that the collision involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Non-life-threatening injuries were reported.

Traffic cameras show police presence and coned-off lanes. Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.