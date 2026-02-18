Crash blocking westbound lanes of Flamingo in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash is causing traffic delays in the southwest valley Tuesday evening.

Channel 13 has learned all westbound lanes of Flamingo Road at Cimmarron, near the DMV, are closed as of just before 5 p.m.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a two-car crash that resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over, hitting a light pole.

At least one person was taken for medical treatment and their injuries are minor.

It is unknown if impairment is involved in this incident, but police said it is suspected.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.