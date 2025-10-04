Crash in East Las Vegas between motorcycle and vehicle leaves one dead, LVMPD says

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
UPDATE

LVMPD has shared more information regarding a crash we told you about on Saturday on the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street, which has now been confirmed as fatal.

Around 10:22 a.m., a 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 400 motorcycle neared a yellow light on North Bruce Street, police shared. Also approaching a yellow light on North Bruce Street was a 1998 Ford F-150, which crossed through the intersection to make a left turn, according to LVMPD. Officials said the motorcycle "failed to obey a red traffic signal and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed," where it then hit the Ford's front. The collision ejected the motorcyclist onto the road, police said.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man, received life-saving aid from medical staff, before being pronounced dead on the scene, LVMPD shared. His death is the 121st traffic-related fatality recorded in 2025 within LVMPD's jurisdiction.

The Ford driver stayed on scene, where officers determined he did not show signs of impairment. He was taken to a nearby hospital for "claimed injuries," according to police.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section is investigating the case.

ORIGINAL STORY

The RTC has shared that a crash has blocked off the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street.

Use alternative routes at this time, and avoid the area.

