Construction on Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit Project starting next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction on the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit Project is scheduled to start next week.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Maryland Parkway is one of the busiest transit routes in the RTC system, serving more customers per bus, per hour, than any other route, including the Las Vegas Strip.

The proposed project will be 12 and a half miles long and run from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Medical District.

What does that mean for traffic?

Starting on August 5:



Maryland Parkway, Sahara Avenue to Oakey Boulevard

7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Two lanes will be open in each direction but at times, the roadway will be reduced to one lane in each direction



9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the day, two lanes will be open in each direction

At night, one lane will be open in each direction



7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be removed

One lane will be open in each direction

At times, night work will require full roadway closures

The entire project is scheduled to be completed in fall 2026.

RTC officials have launched a new website for the public to track progress on the project, including construction updates and traffic alerts.

You can see those alerts and notices in real-time at MarylandParkway.com.