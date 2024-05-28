Construction on Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit Project set for this fall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans are moving forward on the Maryland Parkway Bus Rapid Transit Project.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Maryland Parkway is one of the busiest transit routes in the RTC system, serving more customers per bus, per hour, than any other route, including the Las Vegas Strip.

The proposed project will be 12 and a half miles long and run from the South Strip Transit Terminal to the Las Vegas Medical District.

RTC of Southern Nevada

The $250 million project will include shared bus-bike lanes, wider sidewalks, more lighting, upgraded crosswalks, and more shade from trees and passenger shelters.

Based on the RTC's heat mapping study, Maryland Parkway is one of the hottest areas in the valley and needs the shade.

RTC of Southern Nevada

"In addition to enhancing safety, comfort and access for all users, this project is expected to attract new investment in the area, provide more opportunity for economic development, and create a stronger sense of identity for Maryland Parkway," said RTC CEO M. J. Maynard. "And at the same time, the use of hydrogen fuel cell electric buses throughout the corridor will provide a faster, environmentally friendly transportation option."

You can see before and after renderings of what the proposed changes will look like below.

RTC of Southern Nevada

RTC of Southern Nevada

RTC of Southern Nevada

Construction is expected to begin this fall and be completed in fall 2026.

RTC officials have launched a new website for the public to track progress on the project, including construction updates and traffic alerts.

You can see those alerts and notices in real-time at MarylandParkway.com.