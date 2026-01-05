Construction near airport connector causing morning traffic backups

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With many of us getting back into the routine after time off for the holidays, that means morning traffic across the valley is back to normal Monday morning.

However, anyone heading to Harry Reid International or using the 215 in the southern valley might need to allow some extra time getting where they are going.

Some overnight construction is causing traffic delays in the northbound airport connector tunnel. We are seeing traffic backups as far west as the 215 interchange with I-15.

WATCH | Justin Bruce breaks down the traffic and some alternate routes drivers can take Monday morning