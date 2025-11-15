Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Collision in Paradise injures juvenile, LVMPD says

Crash on Sierra Vista and Rome
RTC
Crash on Sierra Vista and Rome
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared details regarding a traffic event in Paradise.

According to the RTC, a crash blocked off all lanes on Sierra Vista Drive at Rome Street earlier this evening.

Channel 13 learned from LVMPD that a juvenile was hit by a sedan while crossing the street in the area.

According to officials, the juvenile was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The sedan driver remained on scene, and is not suspected of impairment, LVMPD said.

Police shared that all traffic in the area is stopped as, and that LVMPD Traffic Officers are expected to investigate this event. Use alternate routes, and avoid the area.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo