Heads up: Closures to impact I-215, Airport Connector at the end of December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A number of closures are expected to impact traffic on I-215 and the Airport Connector at the end of December.
Clark County is giving drivers a heads up about closures in the following areas:
Dec. 28-29 | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Westbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector will be closed
Dec. 29 | 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.
- George Crockett Road will be closed
Dec. 29-30 | 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- Sunset Road off-ramp from the northbound Airport Connector will be closed
To learn more about the I-215 and Airport Connector Interchange Phase 3, visit clarkcountynv.gov here.