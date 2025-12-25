Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
Traffic

Actions

Heads up: Closures to impact I-215, Airport Connector at the end of December

Road Closed Sign
KTNV
Major I-15 closures hit Las Vegas this week as the Tropicana project nears completion, coinciding with Golden Knights playoff game and EDC festival weekend. (May 13, 2025)
Road Closed Sign
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A number of closures are expected to impact traffic on I-215 and the Airport Connector at the end of December.

Clark County is giving drivers a heads up about closures in the following areas:

I-215 road work

Dec. 28-29 | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

  • Westbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound Airport Connector will be closed

Dec. 29 | 3 a.m. to 8 a.m.

  • George Crockett Road will be closed

Dec. 29-30 | 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

  • Sunset Road off-ramp from the northbound Airport Connector will be closed

To learn more about the I-215 and Airport Connector Interchange Phase 3, visit clarkcountynv.gov here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team