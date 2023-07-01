City officials announce July road closures in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City officials are announcing road closures in Downtown Las Vegas for the month of July. That includes closures for First Friday and Cars In The Arts, which are both taking place in the Arts District.

For First Friday, road closures will start on Friday at 10 a.m. That includes Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue, Art Way to First Street, Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Roads are scheduled to reopen at 11:30 p.m.

City of Las Vegas

For Cars in the Arts, road closures will start on July 19 at 4 p.m. That includes Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street and First Street from Boulder to Coolidge Avenues. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Roads are scheduled to reopen at 11 p.m.