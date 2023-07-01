Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

City officials announce July road closures in downtown Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Lake Mead OIS road closed sign.PNG
Posted at 1:38 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 16:38:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — City officials are announcing road closures in Downtown Las Vegas for the month of July. That includes closures for First Friday and Cars In The Arts, which are both taking place in the Arts District.

For First Friday, road closures will start on Friday at 10 a.m. That includes Boulder Avenue to Hoover Avenue, Art Way to First Street, Coolidge Avenue from Main Street to Casino Center Boulevard. The event is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Roads are scheduled to reopen at 11:30 p.m.

First Friday - July 2023 road closures

RELATED LINK: July's First Friday celebrating Freedom with pin ceremony, more artists, food, and music

For Cars in the Arts, road closures will start on July 19 at 4 p.m. That includes Boulder Avenue from Art Way to First Street and First Street from Boulder to Coolidge Avenues. The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Roads are scheduled to reopen at 11 p.m.

Cars in the Arts

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH