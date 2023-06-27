July's First Friday celebrating 'Freedom' with pin ceremony, more artists, food and music

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The First Friday Foundation said July is dedicated to honoring veterans and celebrating "Freedom."

The non-profit organization said there will be a pin ceremony for local veterans at 7 p.m. by the Southern Nevada Veteran Advocacy Program and Forgotten Not Gone, a veterans organization.

Mason Campbell is a featured artist for the upcoming First Friday. Campbell specializes in drawing and digital art and graduated from UNR. About 60 artists are expected at the art walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street.

July's First Friday is said to start at 5 p.m. and end around 11 p.m.

Live painting, interactive murals, food trucks and local musicians were also teased by the organization for what attendees can expect.

Also, a plant-based plaza that opened in June is also reappearing.

"Located in the new mural park across from the English Hotel, this area hosts plant-based food tents and trucks, live mural painting, Girl Scout activities for families, nutritional education and fresh farm foods," First Friday officials said.

For those parking at First Friday, officials provided this link for parking options.