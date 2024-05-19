City officials announce intersection improvements to Charleston, Torrey Pines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas crews are going back to work on Charleston Boulevard at Torrey Pines Drive.

Channel 13 viewer Michael Braecklein wrote to our Darcy Spears about the intersection earlier this month asking "What's The Deal?" since he had concerns about the road surface.

City officials told Channel 13 the project was put on hold as crews waited for temperatures to warm up.

WATCH: Roadwork woes have Channel 13 viewers seeing red

Roadwork woes have Channel 13 viewers seeing red

Now that it's getting hotter, crews are ready to resume.

According to the city, Charleston Boulevard will be restricted to one lane in each direction between Redwood Street and Community College Drive from Friday, May 17 through 5 a.m. on Friday, May 24.

On May 25 and 26, the contractor will again limit Charleston to one lane in each direction in the same area while manholes are adjusted to the finished surface.

Work scheduled for this month includes removing some soil and adding asphalt to the former median areas to support the additional travel lanes and final paving, followed by adjusting the manholes to be level with the road surface. Approximately 10 days after the manhole adjustments, final striping and traffic markings will be added.

The roadway should be fully open by 5 a.m. on Monday, May 27.

In the meantime, drivers should expect delays.

City officials recommend taking Sahara Avenue as an alternate route for eastbound and westbound traffic until the work is complete.