City of Las Vegas to host 'fun-filled' free resource fair for moms and moms-to-be

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Moms (and moms-to-be), mark your calendars — you, your friends, and family are invited to the City of Las Vegas' free Mom's Resource Fair this Saturday.

On a social media post, organizers shared that they're "rolling out the pink carpet," and that attendees can expect to enjoy:



Games (including a "Mom's Speed Dating" event to connect mothers with new friends)

Activities

Food trucks

Mocktails

Trivia

There's not just an abundance of fun — organizers shared that the fair will also offer "resources and services tailored just for [moms]."

A Mommy Mentor Program is also available for expecting mothers to apply for online, which organizers said aims to help connect them with experienced mentors that can best address their parenting concerns and questions. Click here to access the application submission form .

City of Las Vegas

The resource fair will take place on Saturday, September 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Fifth Street School, located at 401 South 4th Street.

Attendance is free with online registration. Click here to get your free ticket, and visit the City of Las Vegas' website for more information.