Chinatown crash leaves victim with life-threatening injuries, says LVMPD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Someone is facing life-threatening injuries Friday morning after a car crash in Chiantown.

It happened in the area of Decatur and Twain, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A man and woman were driving in a black BMW when they got into an argument, police said. During the argument, the male driver crashed into several cars and possibly a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, they found someone on the sidewalk suffering from injuries to his arms and face. Police said he was taken to a local hospital and while receiving treatment, his status was upgraded to life-threatening.

Avoid the area as authorities investigate.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum has a look at the traffic in the area: