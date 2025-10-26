CCFD: One dead, others displaced after fire breaks out at Casa Vegas Condos

UPDATE | 9:49 p.m.

Both LVMPD and and Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) have confirmed with Channel 13 that the fire on Casa Vegas Street and Vegas Valley Parkway resulted in a fatality.

WATCH | Channel 13 visits the scene of the incident

Fire east of the Strip blocks all lanes, RTC says

Police shared that CCFD responded to the 1400 block of Vegas Valley at the Casa Vegas Condos around 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 25. According to officials, the condo unit "appeared heavily affected by fire."

CCFD said that the fire, which originated from the second story unit, was put out at 7:10 p.m. According to the assistance fire chief, a total of 39 CCFD personnel assisted.

An elderly woman was found dead inside of the condo unit, LVMPD said. Police said she appeared to be the sole person inside the unit, and that no other fatalities were recorded last night. CCFD shared that the American Red Cross and Clark County Animal Control were "requested to assist displaced individuals and one dog."

CCFD estimates the total cost of the damage to be $50,000.

At the time of this update, Clark County Fire Arson Investigators are on the scene, along with LVMPD officers "providing site security and traffic control," according to officials.

ORIGINAL STORY | 7:59 p.m.

The RTC has shared that a fire has blocked off all lanes on eastbound Vegas Valley Drive after Casa Vegas Street.





Channel 13 visited the scene of the fire on Saturday night, and we have reached out to police to learn more about this event.

Avoid the area and seek alternate routes at this time.