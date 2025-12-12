CC-215 to see overnight closure as part of NDOT's interchange project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is CC-215 part of your commute? You might want to flag alternate routes for mid-December, because an overnight closure is scheduled to hit the area.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has shared their upcoming schedule for their Summerlin Parkway Interchange Project, which aims to install the final parts of a new pedestrian bridge.

From Thursday, Dec. 18, to Friday, Dec. 19, all mainline lanes on southbound CC-215 between Summerlin Parkway and Far Hills Avenue will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. NDOT said that southbound traffic can expect to be detoured to eastbound Summerlin Parkway to the the Anasazi Drive off-ramp, leading south to Far Hills Avenue (westbound) and back onto southbound CC-215.

Use caution when traveling through work zones, and plan alternate routes ahead of time. NDOT has advised that this schedule is subject to change.

If you would like to learn more about the project, you can visit Clark County's website at CC215SummerlinParkwayInterchange.com.