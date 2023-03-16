Car pursuit ends in northwest valley, police said driver crashed into 4 vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver hit 4 vehicles, including a police car while trying to flee after a stop.

RTC first reported the crash at 5:41 p.m., saying that there was a crash northbound at Rancho Drive and Decatur Boulevard. This caused all lanes to be blocked at Smoke Ranch Road and Carey Avenue.

We were able to get more information from police, first reporting that the crash involved an injury.

Police then informed us that they were involved in a pursuit with a driver involved in a carjacking. Police tried to initiate a stop, but then the suspect drove off and rammed into a LVMPD vehicle.

The pursuit continued southbound on Rancho Drive. This was when the vehicle crashed into three more cars.

Police told KTNV that the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was captured by police.

More details will be provided once available.