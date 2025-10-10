Car crashes into Southern Nevada Health District building, minor injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A car crashed into the Southern Nevada Health District's (SNHD) Main Public Health Center building on Friday morning, authorities say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened around 10:43 a.m. at the main offices located at the 200 block of South Decatur Boulevard by Interstate 11.



Only minor injuries were reported by the car's occupant, police said.

In an email to Channel 13, SNHD said the crash caused limited damage and did not impact operations. Repairs will be made as needed.

The building is normally closed on Fridays, and will not affect hours when they reopen Monday through Thursday. Health services are still available on Fridays at the Fremont Public Health Center and other neighborhood locations.

This is an ongoing investigation.