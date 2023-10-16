California woman killed while jaywalking near Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Long Beach, California woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while jaywalking near the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Sunday night at 11:24 p.m. on East Tropicana Avenue at Ocean Drive. That's near the Tropicana and MGM Grand.

Investigators said evidence at the scene and video surveillance showed a 2023 Kia EV6 was going eastbound on Tropicana approaching Ocean Drive.

Police said the 43-year-old woman was crossing Tropicana Avenue against the pedestrian signal and the Kia had a green light. Then, she was hit by the vehcile. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital with severe injuries. Despite life-saving efforts, she died on Monday.

According to investigators, the 49-year-old man driving the Kia remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The woman's death is the 120th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2023.